Specifications for the 2013 Renault Koleos Expression (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Koleos Expression (4X2) H45 Phase Iii 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Vy0C0V12345678
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
Current Renault Koleos pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$42,300
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$44,600
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$36,600
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$43,900
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$40,400
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$39,800
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$42,000
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$35,100
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$42,100
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$38,000
|Intens (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$46,000
|Intens (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$48,500
|Life (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$37,500
|Zen (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$45,000
|Zen (4X2) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X2
|$42,500