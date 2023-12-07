Specifications for the 2013 Renault Latitude 2.0 Dci Privilege. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Latitude 2.0 Dci Privilege X43 My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2762 mm
|Height
|1483 mm
|Length
|4897 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1620 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Abl1Cbuc970111
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800