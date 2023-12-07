Specifications for the 2013 Renault Latitude 3.5 V6 Dynamique. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Latitude 3.5 V6 Dynamique X43 My14 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2762 mm
|Height
|1483 mm
|Length
|4897 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|174 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Abl1Cbuc970111
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800