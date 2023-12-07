WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Renault
  3. Latitude
  4. 3.5 V6 Luxe

2013 Renault Latitude 3.5 V6 Luxe X43 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Renault Latitude 3.5 V6 Luxe X43 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Renault Latitude 3.5 V6 Luxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Renault Latitude News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2762 mm
Height 1483 mm
Length 4897 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2110 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 250 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 174 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Abl1Cbuc970111
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea