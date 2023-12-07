Specifications for the 2013 Renault Megane Cc Floride Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Megane Cc Floride Le B95 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1546 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2609 mm
|Height
|1471 mm
|Length
|4485 mm
|Width
|1811 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1631 kg
|Gcm
|3277 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1977 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|381 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|195 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1######12345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Current Renault Megane pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$64,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$61,600
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$68,400
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$65,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,200
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$60,300
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$66,500
|R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$63,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$70,500
|R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback
|1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$67,500