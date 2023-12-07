WhichCar
2013 Renault Megane GT 220 Rs K95 2.0L Petrol 4D Sportwagon

2013 Renault Megane GT 220 Rs K95 2.0L Petrol 4D Sportwagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Renault Megane GT 220 Rs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2703 mm
Height 1494 mm
Length 4567 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1465 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4750
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1######12345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

Current Renault Megane pricing and specs

R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $64,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $61,600
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,400
R.s. Ultime 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $65,500
R.s. Trophy 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $63,200