2013 Renault Megane GT-Line Premium B95 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Renault Megane GT-Line Premium B95 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Renault Megane GT-Line Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2641 mm
Height 1471 mm
Length 4317 mm
Width 1808 mm
Kerb Weight 1356 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3750
Maxiumum Torque 195 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf1######12345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

