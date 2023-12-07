Specifications for the 2013 Renault Megane R.s. 265 Red Bull Rb8 Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Renault Megane R.s. 265 Red Bull Rb8 Le X95 2.0L Petrol 3D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1546 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|2646 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4299 mm
|Width
|1848 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1393 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1835 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|442 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.25X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.25X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf1Dzn10641723456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Racing Sports Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
