Specifications for the 2013 Skoda Octavia 103 Tsi Ambition Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Skoda Octavia 103 Tsi Ambition Plus Ne 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1508 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2686 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4659 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1317 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|132 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Tmbbc@Ne*D0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Rear AirBags
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $400
- Metallic Paint - $475
- Power Sunroof - $1,490
- Satellite Navigation - $2,650
- Travel Pack - $3,900
Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,200
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,500
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,700
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,300
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,500
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,490
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800