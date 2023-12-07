WhichCar
2013 Skoda Octavia 103 Tsi Ambition Plus Ne 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Skoda Octavia 103 Tsi Ambition Plus Ne 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Skoda Octavia 103 Tsi Ambition Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1537 mm
Tracking Rear 1508 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2686 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4659 mm
Width 1814 mm
Kerb Weight 1317 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 132 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Tmbbc@Ne*D0000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

