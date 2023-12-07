Specifications for the 2013 Skoda Octavia 110 TDI Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Skoda Octavia 110 TDI Elegance Ne 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1533 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1504 mm
|Wheelbase
|2686 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4659 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1435 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Under Rear Seat
|VIN Number
|Tmbkj@Ne*D0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $400
- Metallic Paint - $478
- Power Sunroof - $1,490
- Technology Pack - $3,300
Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,200
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,500
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,700
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,300
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,500
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,590
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,490
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Sportline 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800