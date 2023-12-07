WhichCar
2013 Skoda Octavia 110 TDI Elegance Ne 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Skoda Octavia 110 TDI Elegance Ne 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Skoda Octavia 110 TDI Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1533 mm
Tracking Rear 1504 mm
Wheelbase 2686 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4659 mm
Width 1814 mm
Kerb Weight 1435 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Side Under Rear Seat
VIN Number Tmbkj@Ne*D0000011
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs

Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $39,000
Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,200
Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $50,500
Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $51,700
Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,590