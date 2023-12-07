Specifications for the 2013 Skoda Octavia 90 Tsi Special Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Skoda Octavia 90 Tsi Special Edition 1Z My13 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1508 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1468 mm
|Length
|4569 mm
|Width
|1769 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1475 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side In Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Tmb@A&1Z*9#123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $490
