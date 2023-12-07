Specifications for the 2013 Skoda Octavia Scout 103 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Skoda Octavia Scout 103 TDI 1Z My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1533 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1522 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1533 mm
|Length
|4581 mm
|Width
|1784 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1635 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side In Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Tmbkh61Z*78123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $540
- Leather Upholstery - $2,490
- Metallic Paint - $490
- Power front seat Driver - $1,370
- Power Sunroof - $1,730
- Xenon Headlights - $1,490
Current Skoda Octavia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Style 110Tsi 4D Sedan
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,000
|Style 110Tsi 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,200
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,500
|Rs 180Tsi 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$51,700
