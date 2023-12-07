Specifications for the 2013 Smart Fortwo Cabrio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Smart Fortwo Cabrio 451 My13 1.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1283 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1395 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|1867 mm
|Height
|1542 mm
|Length
|2695 mm
|Width
|1559 mm
|Kerb Weight
|750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1020 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|230 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|33 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|116 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, De Dion Axle, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Upper Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Centre Engbay
|VIN Number
|Wme4513322K000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Projector Headlights
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $490
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Leather Upholstery - $1,290
- Power Mirrors - $250
- Power Steering - $490
- Premium Sound System - $690