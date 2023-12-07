Specifications for the 2013 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Sx Q100 My12 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|3060 mm
|Height
|1790 mm
|Length
|4990 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1873 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2640 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|760 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Kpada1Ekscp123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300