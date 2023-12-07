WhichCar
2013 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Sx Q100 My12 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility

2013 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Sx Q100 My12 2.0L Diesel Double Cab Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2013 Ssangyong Actyon Sports Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 193 mm
Wheelbase 3060 mm
Height 1790 mm
Length 4990 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 1873 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2640 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 760 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/75 R16
Rear Tyre 225/75 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Kpada1Ekscp123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Korea