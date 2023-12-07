Specifications for the 2013 Ssangyong Korando S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Ssangyong Korando S C200 My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1573 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1578 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1675 mm
|Length
|4410 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1591 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|589 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|191 Nm
|Makimum Power
|109 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Kptb0A1Sscp123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Current Ssangyong Korando pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Elx 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,100
|Ultimate (AWD) 5D Wagon
|1.6L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$38,700
|Ultimate 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,800
|Ex 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,300
