2013 Ssangyong Korando Sx C200 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Ssangyong Korando Sx C200 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2013 Ssangyong Korando Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1675 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1727 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2260 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 533 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 129 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Top Scuttle
VIN Number Kptb0A1Ssap123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Korea

