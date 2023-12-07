Specifications for the 2013 Ssangyong Stavic A100 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Ssangyong Stavic A100 My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1850 mm
|Length
|5130 mm
|Width
|1915 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1992 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Kptv0@1Tsdp123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350