2013 Ssangyong Stavic A100 My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Ssangyong Stavic A100 My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2013 Ssangyong Stavic A100 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1850 mm
Length 5130 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 1992 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 205 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R16
Rear Tyre 225/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Kptv0@1Tsdp123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Korea