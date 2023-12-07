Specifications for the 2013 Subaru Brz My14. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Subaru Brz My14 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1640 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1245 mm
|Length
|4240 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1238 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|6600
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Jf1Zc6K%#@G000001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $1,500
Current Subaru Brz pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|My23 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$44,090
|My23 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$40,290
|S 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,390
|S 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$41,590
|10Th Anniversary Edition 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$46,890
|10Th Anniversary Edition 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$43,090
|My24 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$44,790
|My24 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$43,790
|S 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$46,090
|S 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$45,090
|Ts 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$49,690
|Ts 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$48,690
|My24 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,400
|My24 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$42,500
|S 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$44,700
|S 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$43,700
|Ts 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,200
|Ts 2D Coupe
|2.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$47,200