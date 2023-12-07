WhichCar
2013 Subaru Brz S My13 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2013 Subaru Brz S My13 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Subaru Brz S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1640 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1245 mm
Length 4240 mm
Width 1775 mm
Kerb Weight 1238 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 6600
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R17
Rear Tyre 215/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Jf1Zc6K%#@G000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan

