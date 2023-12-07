Specifications for the 2013 Subaru Forester 2.0D-S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Subaru Forester 2.0D-S My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1735 mm
|Length
|4595 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jf2Sjdkz3@G002001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Current Subaru Forester pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.5I-S (AWD) 50 Years Edition 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$44,500
|Hybrid L (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$43,000
|Hybrid S (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$48,900
|2.5I (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$37,700
|2.5I-L (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$40,100
|2.5I Premium (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$42,800
|2.5I-S (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$44,800
|2.5I Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$44,500
|2.5X (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$36,000
|2.5X (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$33,900
|2.5I-S (AWD) 50 Years Edition 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$46,840
|Hybrid L (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$44,090
|Hybrid S (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,140
|2.5I (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$38,690
|2.5I-L (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$41,090
|2.5I Premium (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$43,890
|2.5I-S (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$47,140
|2.5I Sport (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$45,640
|2.5X (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$37,890
|2.5I (AWD) Luxury 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$39,690