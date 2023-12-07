WhichCar
2013 Subaru Forester 2.0D-S My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Subaru Forester 2.0D-S My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Subaru Forester 2.0D-S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1735 mm
Length 4595 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1560 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 156 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf2Sjdkz3@G002001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

