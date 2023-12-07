WhichCar
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0I-L (AWD) My14 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0I-L (AWD) My14 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0I-L (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2645 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4415 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 196 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jf1Gj7K%#@G000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

