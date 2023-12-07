Specifications for the 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0I-L (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0I-L (AWD) My14 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2645 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4415 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|196 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jf1Gj7K%#@G000011
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
