2013 Subaru Xv 2.0I-L My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Subaru Xv 2.0I-L My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2013 Subaru Xv 2.0I-L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1615 mm
Length 4450 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 196 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jf1Gp7K%#@G000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan