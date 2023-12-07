WhichCar
2013 Toyota Corolla Sx Zre172R 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Toyota Corolla Sx Zre172R 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Auto 7 Speed Sequen
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Corolla Sx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4620 mm
Width 1776 mm
Kerb Weight 1285 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1740 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 173 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side On Rear Door
VIN Number Mt053Reh204200011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Thailand

