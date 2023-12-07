Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R My13 Update. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R My13 Update 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1830 mm
|Length
|4670 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1955 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|159 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|267 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtebu11F10K123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $475