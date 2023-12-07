WhichCar
2013 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R My13 Update 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R My13 Update 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R My13 Update. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 224 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1830 mm
Length 4670 mm
Width 1905 mm
Kerb Weight 1955 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 555 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 159 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 267 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/70 R17
Rear Tyre 265/70 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
VIN Number Jtebu11F10K123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America