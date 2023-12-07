Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R My14. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Toyota Fj Cruiser Gsj15R My14 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|224 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1830 mm
|Length
|4670 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1955 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|159 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|267 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtebu11F10K123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $475