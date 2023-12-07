WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Hilux
  4. Sr (4X4)

2013 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4) Ggn25R My12 4.0L Petrol Dual Cab P/Up

2013 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4) Ggn25R My12 4.0L Petrol Dual Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Hilux News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1850 mm
Length 5135 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1765 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2810 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1045 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 311 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3800
Maxiumum Torque 376 Nm
Makimum Power 175 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205 R16
Rear Tyre 205 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Mr0Fu22G100123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Toyota Hilux pricing and specs

Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $61,200
Workmate (4X2) C/Chas 2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $27,800
Workmate (4X2) C/Chas 2.7L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD $25,800
Workmate (4X2) Double Cab P/Up 2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $36,800
Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $62,490