Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4) Kun26R My14 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|3085 mm
|Height
|1850 mm
|Length
|5135 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1815 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|965 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|343 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Rear Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mc0Fz22G100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Side Steps
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,050
- Metallic Paint - $550
