2013 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4) Kun26R My14 3.0L Diesel X Cab P/Up

2013 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4) Kun26R My14 3.0L Diesel X Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 3085 mm
Height 1835 mm
Length 5135 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1810 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2710 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 343 Nm
Makimum Power 126 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R17
Rear Tyre 225/70 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Mr0Hz29G900123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

