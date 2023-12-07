WhichCar
2013 Toyota Prius-C Hybrid Nhp10R 1.5L Hybrid 5D Hatchback

2013 Toyota Prius-C Hybrid Nhp10R 1.5L Hybrid 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Prius-C Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 164 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1120 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1565 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 90 g/km
Green House 9
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 3.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 111 Nm
Makimum Power 54 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R15
Rear Tyre 185/60 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Jtdkd3B3901234567
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan