Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Prius-C Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Toyota Prius-C Hybrid Nhp10R 1.5L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|164 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1120 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1565 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|90 g/km
|Green House
|9
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|3.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|111 Nm
|Makimum Power
|54 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkd3B3901234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350