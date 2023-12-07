Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Prius V I-Tech Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Toyota Prius V I-Tech Hybrid Zvw40R 1.8L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1615 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1565 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2115 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|101 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|142 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdzs3Eu200123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350