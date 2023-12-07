WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Yaris
  4. Yr

2013 Toyota Yaris Yr Ncp130R 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Toyota Yaris Yr Ncp130R 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Yaris Yr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Yaris News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2510 mm
Height 1510 mm
Length 3885 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1035 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1490 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 147 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 121 Nm
Makimum Power 63 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R14
Rear Tyre 175/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5X14
Rear Rim Size 5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtdjt9D320D123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Yaris pricing and specs

Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $28,500
Ascent Sport 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $25,880
Sx Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $31,960
Sx 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $29,960
Zr Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $34,530
Zr 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $32,530
Zr Two-Tone 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,305
Zr Hybrid Two-Tone 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $35,305