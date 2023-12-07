Specifications for the 2013 Toyota Yaris Yrs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Toyota Yaris Yrs Ncp131R 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|3885 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1055 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|465 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|147 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|141 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkw9D380D123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
Current Toyota Yaris pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$28,500
|Ascent Sport 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$25,880
|Sx Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$31,960
|Sx 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,960
|Zr Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$34,530
|Zr 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,530
|Zr Two-Tone 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,305
|Zr Hybrid Two-Tone 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$35,305