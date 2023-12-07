Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 1L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 1L 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2524 mm
|Height
|1477 mm
|Length
|4278 mm
|Width
|1808 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1306 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz16Zdm123456
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $3,300
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Power Sunroof - $1,700
- Satellite Navigation - $2,500
- Sports pack - $1,800
- Technology Pack - $2,700