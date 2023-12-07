Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Eos 103 TDI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volkswagen Eos 103 TDI 1F My14 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1503 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1443 mm
|Length
|4407 mm
|Width
|1791 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1581 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Fz7V123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $900
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power front seats - $1,500
- Reversing Camera - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $2,500
- Sports pack - $2,600
- Premium Sound System - $2,000
- Xenon Headlights - $2,100