2013 Volkswagen Golf 118 Tsi 1C My13.5 1.4L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2013 Volkswagen Golf 118 Tsi 1C My13.5 1.4L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Golf 118 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1527 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Wheelbase 2577 mm
Height 1423 mm
Length 4337 mm
Width 1782 mm
Kerb Weight 1424 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 5900
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kzck123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

