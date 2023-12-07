WhichCar
2013 Volkswagen Golf 90 Tsi Trendline Au 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Volkswagen Golf 90 Tsi Trendline Au 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Golf 90 Tsi Trendline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1508 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2574 mm
Height 1524 mm
Length 4631 mm
Width 1781 mm
Kerb Weight 1400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kza*123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

