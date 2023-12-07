Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Passat 118 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volkswagen Passat 118 Tsi 3C My14 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2709 mm
|Height
|1517 mm
|Length
|4771 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1529 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Cza*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $2,000
- Convenience Pack - $1,300
- Driver Assistance & Visibility Pack - $2,900
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power front seats - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Power Tailgate - $750
- Premium Sound System - $2,000
