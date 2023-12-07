Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Passat 130 TDI Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volkswagen Passat 130 TDI Highline 3C My13.5 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2709 mm
|Height
|1517 mm
|Length
|4771 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1587 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Cz6*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $2,000
- Driver Assistance & Visibility Pack - $2,600
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Power front seats - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Power Tailgate - $750
- Sports pack - $2,300
- Premium Sound System - $2,000
Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7