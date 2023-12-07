WhichCar
2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 Fsi Highline 3C My13 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 Fsi Highline 3C My13 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Passat V6 Fsi Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2709 mm
Height 1472 mm
Length 4769 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1606 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 740 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 227 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz6*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

