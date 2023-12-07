Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Polo 77 Tsi Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volkswagen Polo 77 Tsi Comfortline 6R My14 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1456 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2456 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|4064 mm
|Width
|1682 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1088 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|128 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz6Rza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Comfort Pack - $500
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Power Sunroof - $1,700
- Sports pack - $1,500
- Premium Sound System - $770
Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$40,390
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$29,490
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,540