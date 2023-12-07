WhichCar
2013 Volkswagen Polo Gti 6R My13 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2013 Volkswagen Polo Gti 6R My13 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Polo Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1443 mm
Tracking Rear 1434 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2456 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 4064 mm
Width 1682 mm
Kerb Weight 1189 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 142 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/40 R17
Rear Tyre 215/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Wvwzzz6Rzb*123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany

