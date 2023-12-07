Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Scirocco R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volkswagen Scirocco R 1S My13 2.0L Petrol 3D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1553 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2575 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4255 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1371 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz13Zc*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $1,800
- Satellite Navigation - $2,500
- Premium Sound System - $1,100