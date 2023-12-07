WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Scirocco
  4. R

2013 Volkswagen Scirocco R 1S My13 2.0L Petrol 3D Coupe

2013 Volkswagen Scirocco R 1S My13 2.0L Petrol 3D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Scirocco R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Scirocco News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1553 mm
Tracking Rear 1559 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2575 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4255 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1371 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 188 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz13Zc*123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany