2013 Volkswagen Up! Aa My14 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Volkswagen Up! Aa My14 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2013 Volkswagen Up! Aa My14. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1428 mm
Tracking Rear 1424 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2407 mm
Height 1476 mm
Length 3540 mm
Width 1641 mm
Kerb Weight 880 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 114 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 95 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165/70 R14
Rear Tyre 165/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5X14
Rear Rim Size 5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzaazdd000011
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured Germany