2013 Volvo C30 1.6 Drive My12 1.6L Diesel 3D Hatchback

2013 Volvo C30 1.6 Drive My12 1.6L Diesel 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Volvo C30 1.6 Drive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1447 mm
Length 4266 mm
Width 1782 mm
Kerb Weight 1318 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 104 g/km
Green House 9
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 3.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Mk764529123456
Country Manufactured Sweden