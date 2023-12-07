Specifications for the 2013 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design Polestar. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volvo C30 T5 R-Design Polestar My12 2.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Volvo News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|4252 mm
|Width
|1782 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1347 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1860 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|169 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mk685972123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Aluminium Trim
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $850
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $700
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,075
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $275
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Premium Sound System - $975
- Sports Suspension - $800
- Teknik Pack - $5,250