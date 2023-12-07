Specifications for the 2013 Volvo S60 T4 Kinetic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volvo S60 T4 Kinetic F My14 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2776 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1486 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|544 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|173 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fs4732B1000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $4,195
- Adaptive Headlights - $2,925
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- Driver Alert System - $2,075
- Driver Alert System Plus - $6,250
- Driver Support Pack - $4,990
- Heated Front Seats - $325
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,575
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,075
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,075
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers - $1,425
- Reversing Camera - $795
- Satellite Navigation - $2,950
- Premium Sound System - $1,425
- Xenon Headlights - $2,550
Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,300
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$88,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,400