2013 Volvo V40 T5 R-Design M My14 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2013 Volvo V40 T5 R-Design M My14 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Volvo V40 T5 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1546 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2647 mm
Height 1445 mm
Length 4369 mm
Width 1802 mm
Kerb Weight 1352 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 187 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Mv6150D2123456
Country Manufactured Sweden