2013 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design My12 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design My12 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Volvo V50 T5 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1452 mm
Length 4514 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1507 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1875 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 227 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 169 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Mw684452123456
Country Manufactured Belgium